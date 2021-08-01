Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg on State Street

One man was taken to UPMC Hamot on Saturday after he was stabbed in the leg.

According to Erie Police, this happened around 3 p.m. at the Palace Center Apartments on State Street.

An argument broke out between a man and a woman in a ninth floor apartment. This was when 20-year-old Tylor Gray stabbed the man in the lower leg cause a severe laseration.

Police said that this wound is non-life threating. Police have charged Gray with possessing an instrument of crime, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Gray’s bond has been set at $5,000 and she remains in the Erie County Prison.

