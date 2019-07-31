Man to be re-sentenced from 1992 murder case

Breaking News
Local News
A man who plead guilty to killing a young girl almost 30 years ago is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

Scott Schroat plead guilty to choking and stabbing 5-year-old Lila Ebright and hiding her body in the back in 1992. Since then, he has been serving a life sentence behind bars for the crime, but a Supreme Court decision allows anyone under the age of 18 at the time to appeal for a change in sentence.

After years of delays, Schroat is scheduled to go before a judge tomorrow morning. He could be re-sentenced to life in prison without parole, or could receive a new sentence making him eligible for parole.

