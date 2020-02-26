Man treated for stab wounds, arrested at hospital for causing disturbance

One man is charged for causing a disturbance at a hospital after receiving treatment for stab wounds.
According to Erie Police, 39-year-old Christopher Mosco is facing a charge of aggravated assault.
Police say calls came in around midnight for reports of two stabbing victims at the 700 block of West 18th Street. The victims were a female and Mosco. They were both transported to the hospital.
Mosco suffered two stab wounds to the back, but once he was released he reportedly assaulted a hospital officer.
The female victim reportedly suffered a superficial stab wound to her right hand, but refused treatment.
Erie Police say a juvenile was in custody, but has since been released.