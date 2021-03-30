Man wanted by police for stealing bicycle, riding it out of local Walmart

State police are looking for a man accused of stealing a bicycle from a local Walmart by riding it out of the store.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft from the Walmart on Downs Drive in Summit Twp.

According to police, a man entered Walmart on March 27th, selected a Carbon X black and green bicycle, and rode it out of the store. The suspect was seen heading south on Peach Street.

The bicycle is valued at $578.

The suspect is described as a white male, mid 30s, six feet tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Nocera with the Pennsylvania State Police Erie at 814-898-1641.