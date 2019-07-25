Man wanted for an Erie murder arrested in Texas

A man wanted for a 2018 east Erie murder has been arrested in Texas after becoming a suspect in a fatal shooting.

According to Erie Police, Marcus Gibbs is being held at the Travis County Jail. Gibbs was previously charged here in Erie for the shooting death of Selena Wall last November.

The incident happening at Wall’s apartment on Hess Avenue. She died two days later from her injuries.



Austin police began searching for Gibbs in the shooting death of Alexander Morgan Junior, which occurred on July 18. Gibbs allegedly shot Morgan after two men reportedly came to his apartment looking to collect drug money from Morgan.

Marcus Gibbs was also wanted in Philadelphia for the alleged murder of his ex girlfriend.