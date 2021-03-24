Man wanted in connection for deadly shooting that took place on March 3rd taken into custody

The man wanted in connection for a deadly shooting that took place on March 3rd in the City of Erie was taken into custody this morning.

Police have been looking for 38-year-old Danny Nicholson II for three weeks. Nicholson was arrested without incident.

According to the U.S. Marshalls Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, the 38-year-old was taken into custody without incident this morning at around 11:30 a.m.

He was located in a motel in the 3700 block of East Lake Road in Lawrence Park Township.

Nicholson is accused of several serious charges including two counts of criminal homicide for the March 3rd fatal shooting at Bogey’s Tavern on Buffalo Road.

The fugitive task force was assisted by the Lawrence Park Township Police Department and the Erie Bureau of Police Swat Team.