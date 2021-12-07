Man wanted in connection to Erie murder arrested in Chicago by U.S. Marshals

Federal Marshals are confirming to Erie Police that they have captured a man in Chicago wanted for a shooting death in Erie.

24-year old Adrian Thrower was captured by the Marshals. He will remain in police custody there until a hearing can be held to return Thrower to Erie to stand trial.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny confirms to JET 24 Action News that Thrower is under arrest in Chicago but says he hasn’t learned many of the details yet on how the arrest is made.

24-year old Patel Grogan died November 21st after being driven to AHN Saint Vincent Hospital and then taken to UPMC Hamot.

Police say Grogan had been shot in a vehicle. Investigators believe that Thrower was the shooter and that robbery was the motive.

