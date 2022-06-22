A New York man that was wanted here in Erie County has been nabbed in Tennessee after being on the lam for nearly two years.

Howard Barco of Orchard Park, New York was awaiting his sentencing before Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender back on July 30, 2020 when he excused himself to use the restroom.

That was the last time that anyone saw Barco.

Barco pleaded guilty to stealing from area golf courses, gas stations and college campuses when he skipped town.

After failing to appear for a second scheduled sentencing, Judge Brabender sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Just last week, authorities in Tennessee caught Barco during a traffic stop.