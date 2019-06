A man convicted of delivering a deadly batch of drugs is sentenced to up to eight years in prison on Friday. 26-year-old Marvin Parker is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

According to police, Parker provided a fatal dose of heroin to Jason Paul Jones who died from an overdose in March of 2018.

In court, Parker addressed the court and apologized to Jones’ family. Corry resident Dustin Dingle is also charged in the crime and the case against him is still pending.