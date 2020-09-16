Man who led police on a high speed chase on Monday night still at large

A man who led police on a high speed chase on Monday night is still not in police custody.

The chase began in downtown Erie during an attempted traffic stop on the 1400 block of State Street.

Erie Police said that the driver is described as a white man. This man took off in his vehicle which led police south on Route 97 before ending up in Waterford.

Pennsylvania State Police were also called in on this chase. The chase ended on the 14000 block of Wheeler-Town Road.

The suspect did however flee the scene on foot and still remains at large.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call State Police in Lawrence Park at 898-1641.