Man who led police on a manhunt and allegedly killed two people looking at more charges

The man who led police on a manhunt and allegedly killed two people is now looking at the possibility of more charges.

25-year-old Cody Potthoff is now facing additional charges to along with the murders of 41-year-old Ian Welden and 66-year-old John Burick.

According to the Erie Times News, two criminal complaints refered to the encounter with police in Edinboro.

These complaints led to the chase and manhunt for Potthoff along with the stolen jeep in Columbus Township during the pursuit.

Another man has also been charged as an accomplice with abuse of a corpse in this case. That man is 24-year-old Cameron Zimmerman.