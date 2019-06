A man who led Erie Police on a high speed chase waives the charges against him during his pre-liminary hearing on Thursday.

Matthew Crays was charged with fleeing police, driving under the influence and other related charges. According to Erie Police, they attempted to pull over Crays near the 1200 block of Green Garden. Crays eventually stopped on upper Peach street in Summit Township.

On Thursday, Crays also received a bond reduction from $200,000 to 10% of $50,000.