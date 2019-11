The man who plead guilty to setting the fire that destroyed an Erie business is scheduled to be sentenced in Federal court today.

The early morning blaze in February of 2016 destroyed Fred’s Beds and Furniture in the 100 block of East 12th Street.

35-year-old Tony Crawford pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property by fire back in June.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.