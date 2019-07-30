Man who plead guilty to deadly stabbing wants new trial

Breaking News
In Crawford County Courts, an admitted killer who originally plead guilty, now wants a new trial.

Adam Greenlee now says his court appointed attorney didn’t do a good job and that he didn’t understand everything that was happening.

Greenlee admitted in April to the stabbing death of Patrick Kozminski during a robbery of a GNC store. He received a life sentence without parole.

Crawford County District Attorney Frances Shultz said he will oppose a new trial, because Greenlee was questioned extensively to make sure he understood his guilty plea.

