A man found guilty and her pregnant co-worker is sentenced to life in prison today.

49-year old Luis Rodriguez has been sentenced to life in prison in Erie County Court today.

Back in November 2018, Rodriguez went to the Pizza Hut located on East 38th Street and shot 25-year old Alicia Stalheim dead as she was working.

Her co-worker Ashleigh Fuhrman was also shot in the arm. Rodriguez was found guilty by a jury back in September.

Rodriguez will never be eligible for parole