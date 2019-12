A man who pleaded guilty to setting the fire that destroyed Fred’s Beds and Furniture is sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Attorney to the acting U.S. Attorney, 35-year old Anthony (Tony) Crawford was indicted on charges of malicious destruction of property by fire.

That fire destroyed Fred’s Beds & Furniture and damaged Dominick’s Diner next door along the 100 block of East 12th Street in February 2016.

Crawford will also have to pay restitution to the victims of the fire.