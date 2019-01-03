Man who pleads guilty to drug charges now eligible for parole Video

One of two people charged in an Erie County drug bust is now eligible for parole.

The Erie Police Department's Vice Unit and DA Drug Task Force collected around 10 grams of Fentanyl and a gun at a residence on Wallace Street. Officers also recovered more than $22,000 from the suspects.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Antoun Moore and his girlfriend. Moore pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Today, the judge sentenced him to 7-18 months behind bars followed by six years of probation.

Moore did, however, receive credit for nine months already served.