(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man who is believed to be the final key figure of Erie’s notorious Pizza Bomber case recently died.

Floyd Stockton Jr. was 75 years old when he died on Aug. 10 in Washington State.

Stockton allegedly was involved in planning the August 2003 crime which led to the death of Brian Wells, an Erie pizza delivery man.

He was given immunity in exchange for testimony against the plot’s alleged mastermind, Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong. Stockton never testified due to health problems.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sources say Stockton told relatives he wrote down everything that happened in the Pizza Bomber case and claimed it would be “in the right hands” when he died.

Diehl-Armstrong died April 4, 2017.