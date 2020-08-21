Man with ties to Edinboro Wendy’s shooting sentenced to four months in prison for lying to FBI

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A defendant with ties to the Edinboro Wendy’s shooting has been sentenced after lying to the FBI.

A federal judge has sentenced Jamie Gilmore to four months in a federal prison for lying about the whereabouts of Markese Lampley.

Lampley was the Wendy’s shooter that took the life of 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah in January.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Gilmore lied about whether he had seen a motorcycle or the rider at his apartment on old Zuck Road.

A major lead in the investigation was the motorcycle Lampley fled the scene on. Gilmore was also sentenced to a year of supervision after he serves the four months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar