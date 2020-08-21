Man with ties to Edinboro Wendy’s shooting sentenced to four months in prison for lying to FBI

A defendant with ties to the Edinboro Wendy’s shooting has been sentenced after lying to the FBI.

A federal judge has sentenced Jamie Gilmore to four months in a federal prison for lying about the whereabouts of Markese Lampley.

Lampley was the Wendy’s shooter that took the life of 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah in January.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Gilmore lied about whether he had seen a motorcycle or the rider at his apartment on old Zuck Road.

A major lead in the investigation was the motorcycle Lampley fled the scene on. Gilmore was also sentenced to a year of supervision after he serves the four months.