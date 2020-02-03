Managing credit card debt during and after the holidays

It’s important to build credit, but it is also easy to slip into debt.

Accumulating new debt with credit cards is common, especially during the holidays.

Large amounts of sales and feeling the need to make others happy are some of the things that can cause people to overspend.

If you fall into debt, paying back the money on a credit card or multiple may see impossible at times, however, there are steps that can be taken to get your debt under control.

“We do have a tendency to make impulse purchases when we know we have the means to do that, even though we know we don’t have funds to cover it,” said Diann Bolharsky, Housing Department Supervisor, Center for Family Services.

To learn more about tackling credit card debt, you can watch our digital exclusive in the digital exclusive section of yourerie.com.