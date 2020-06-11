Manchester Commons employee tests positive for COVID-19

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network announced that an employee from its Manchester Commons skilled nursing community in Erie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network says the individual is a Certified Nursing Aide (CNA) who has worked at the organization for only a short time and has not been at work since Friday, June 5th.

Two co-workers may have been in direct contact with the team member who tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently quarantined at home.

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network says it will test all residents and team members from both its skilled nursing and personal care communities on the Manchester Commons campus. Testing will begin Thursday, June 11th and will be completed by Tuesday, June 16th.

“The health and safety of all of our residents and team members has always been our highest priority, most especially throughout this pandemic. We understand the State’s testing strategy and are vigilant about our screening protocols, infection control procedures and visitor restrictions. We feel blessed to have only experienced one positive resident case across our Network’s 15 care communities and are committed to staying the course for as long as necessary to keep our residents and team members safe,” said Bobbie Gray, Vice President of Care Communities.

