Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins April 3

Starting April 3, all calls in the 814 area code must use 10-digits.

Anyone attempting to make a call in the 814 area code using only seven digits will receive a recorded message prompting them to hang up and redial the call using the full ten-digit number (area code plus 7-digit phone number).

Beginning May 1, the new 582 overlay area code will begin to be assigned to new numbers, however new area code numbers will not be assigned until available 814 numbers are exhausted.

Devices that should be checked to verify they are configured for 10-digit dialing, include:

Mobile phones, landline phones & tablets and fax machines that can save/store phone numbers.

Life-safety & medical alert systems.

Alarm/security systems and security gates.

Call-forwarding settings & voicemail services.

Internet dial-up systems.

Automatic dialing equipment & software.

Speed-dialers.

Any other device that can save, store and automatically dial phone numbers.

The 814 area code was established in 1947 and is one of Pennsylvania’s four original area codes. The 582 area code designation was selected by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), Somos, Inc., the neutral third-party which administers telephone resources across the United States.