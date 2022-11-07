Soon there will be extra precautions at Erie Public School events as clear bags will be mandatory.

The policy will start Dec. 1, 2022, and is an effort to provide a safer environment for students, staff and the public. All spectators at Veterans Memorial Stadium, district gyms and other school district events can not bring in bags or purses.

Instead, the policy allows spectators to use clear plastic bags. The director of operations said its a policy created by the board of directors to increase security.

“This is actually a little bit of a copy of what the NFL is doing with their bag policy. The intent here is that if everybody is walking in with clear bags, it will make the actual check-in procedure that much faster. We’re just trying to maintain the safety and security of all of our guests when they come into our buildings,” said Neal Brockman, executive director of operations, Erie’s Public Schools.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can find out more information here.