One local organization is helping people find new homes in Millcreek Township.

The Manor Hotel on West 8th Street will soon be demolished as part of the township’s Presque Isle Gateway Project.

To make way for the project, those living at the hotel are being relocated to the Maryvale Apartments, which are just down the road.

The Housing and Neighborhood Development Service (HANDS) owns the Maryvale Apartments. Officials with HANDS said they will have 10 of those residents re-housed by the end of the week.

“I think this situation, many of the residents ended up being qualified for affordable housing, and I think that meant a great deal for them, for their quality of life. Moving from a one-bedroom motel type of situation to a full apartment has meant a great deal to these residents,” said Matthew Good, HANDS.

Good added the properties that these people qualified for do have a government subsidy associated with their rent.