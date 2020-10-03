Manufacturer and Business Association reschedules 115th annual event to 2021

In a news release Friday morning, the Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA) announced that it had rescheduled its 115th Annual Event for October 13, 2021.

The event, featuring keynote speaker Retired U.S. Navy Four-Star Admiral William McRaven, was initially scheduled to take place on October 14th.

“Faced with the current COVID-19 safety guidelines, capacity recommendations, and in the interest of safety for all involved in the event, we needed to make a critical decision, and that is to postpone this year’s event,” said John Krahe, president and chief executive officer of the MBA. “This decision has not been made lightly, but we feel it is in the best interest of our members, staff, guests and organization at this time. We thank all of our sponsors and members for their unwavering support and flexibility, and we can’t wait to host them for an unforgettable evening next year.”

McRaven, who joins a long list of renowned Annual Event speakers, is one of the most decorated and inspiring U.S. commanders and former chancellor of the University of Texas System.

Those who are interested in purchasing a table for the 2021 event can do so by simply contacting the Association at 814/833-3200, 800/815-2660 or visiting www.mbausa.org.