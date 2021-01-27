Manufacturer and Business Association responds to President Biden’s “Buy American” executive order

This week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at closing loop holes to make sure the government “Buys American” and he has also pledged to strengthen domestic manufacturing.

Jezree Friend with the Manufacturer and Business Association says there are two concerns to this approach.

When you limit the free market, prices always go up. There are a lot of supply chain manufacturers in the Erie are that do business with Canada and Mexico.

“When you take out those people that build those things together out of the supply chain, it disrupts those people that might have those contracts now, who won’t be able to do that in the future, so that does have the potential. There is some concern about what this does look like, or at the end of the day does it just become a nice political buzzword that nothing really comes of it.” Friend said.