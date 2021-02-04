Manufacturer and Business Association weighs in on Governor Tom Wolf’s call for $15/hr minimum wage

Staff at the Manufacturer and Business Association disapproves Governor Tom Wolf’s call for a $15/hour minimum wage.

Jezree Friend, The Senior Government Relations Representative at the MBA, says they sent out a survey to businesses across the commonwealth about the potential minimum wage raise.

He says 53% of businesses responded saying this raise would affect their operations.

Friend says some of these business owners claim they would have to reduce employee benefits in response to this minimum wage increase.

He says the government should look for other ways to improve quality of life for Pennsylvania residents.

“I don’t think anyone is really against the emotional argument that people should have a living wage. I couldn’t agree more and we should be fighting and doing those policies that would contribute to those earning more.” Friend said.

Friend says that government officials should consult business owners and work with them to make policy changes.