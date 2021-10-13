Manufacturer & Business Association holds 116th annual event at Bayfront Convention Center

Local business leaders and VIPs gathered at the Bayfront Convention Center to meet and greet with a mission.

The Manufacturer & Business Association held their 116th annual event.

The group hosted a dinner and speaking engagement to talk about what’s next for the business world.

Wednesday’s main speaker for the evening was retired U.S. Navy four-star Admiral William H. McRaven. He was there to speak on overcoming adversity and what it means to be a key leader in today’s world.

Like so many over the past year, the group had to wait a year to hear from the admiral.

“We actually had him scheduled last year, due to COVID we ended up having to postpone it, and everyone is extremely excited to have him with us tonight,” said John Krahe, President and CEO of the Manufacturer and Business Association.

Earlier in the day, the MBA held an event to help students get a better idea of what careers in the business world are like and show them ways to get into them.

