Manufacturer & Business Association’s 114th annual event is sold out

The Manufacturer & Business Association has announced that their 114th annual event is sold out.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The event will feature keynote speaker and businesswoman Kat Cole, Chief Operating Officer and President, North America, FOCUS Brands, and former president of its highly successful subsidiary Cinnabon.

“We are thrilled to have another great turnout for our Annual Event, and we are extremely excited to have our members hear from our highly acclaimed keynote speaker,” said Association President and CEO John Krahe. “Ms. Cole’s personal and professional journey is indeed inspiring and certainly transcends industries and job titles, with her often stating, ‘don’t forget where you came from, but don’t dare let it solely define you.’ ”

During her address, Cole will share the story of her accelerated rise up the corporate ladder, from her start working as a hostess to leading some of the world’s best-known food brands.

She also will provide her insight and perspective on what it takes to create and lead successful teams and drive innovation, as well as her approach to brand building and change management.

This year’s Annual Event is sponsored by Ridg-U-Rak, UPMC Health Plan, Greenleaf Corporation, Howard Industries, Insurance Management Company, Logistics Plus, LORD Corporation, MacDonald Illig Attorneys, McInnes Rolled Rings, National Fuel, PNC and Widget Financial.

