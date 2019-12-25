Many are taking to the roads Christmas, while others are continuing to work

Many are enjoying their time with loved ones, as some are hitting the roads or working during Christmas. Some are blasting “All I Want for Christmas” in their homes, others were taking to the roads. Embarking journeys across the county.

“Sometimes it can be peaceful and just like a reflective time,” says Duncan Taylor.

Duncan Taylor and Sarah Wright say they were in town visiting family. the two now heading back to Milwaukee.

“Chicago traffic should be nice and mellow now with everyone not driving,” says Wright.

Being home for the holidays is a raw occasion for Taylor, who hasn’t been home for about three years.

“It’s nice for a portion of the time and then I wanna go home,” says Taylor. “Almost right away.”

Wright adding presents are not always the only thing you get on the holidays.

“It’s always pleasant…maybe a little exhausting, but always something new says” Wright

Some drivers decking their vehicle out with The Grinch, but it’s a cute festive look. We also talked with David Harris, who is heading to the city of champions … Pittsburgh.

“It’s a little quiet on the roads,” says Harris “it’s a little peaceful, it gives you time to contemplate and relax.

Without a question, there are still many who have to work during the holidays from First Responders, Doctors to Gas Station employees helping to ensure your safety and ability to hit the roads.

“I know it’s hard for them being away from their family,” says Harris. “Especially during the holiday. Hopefully, they can spend some time with their families and loved ones.

Millcreek resident John Kroh says he has had to work the holidays when he was in active duty. Making the times he now spends with his family that much more meaningful.

“I give credit to them,” says Kroh. “A lot of the police officers, firemen, all like that because somebody has to do it I guess.

Lieutenant Timothy Ferrick of the Millcreek Police says it’s just like working every other day.

“We have to be out there on the road, answering calls, monitoring traffic,” says Ferrick. “It’s just another day on the roads for us.

Adding they just have to work holiday events around their shifts.