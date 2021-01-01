Many decide to ring in the New Year at home

Normally the Bayfront and downtown Erie is bustling with people on New Year’s Eve, but this year people are celebrating the start of the new year differently.

Several people say they plan on spending time with small groups of friends or family. Some say though this year was tough, they learned some valuable lessons that will help them in the new year.

Normally the Bayfront Convention Center and the Ambassador are packed with people gathering for New Year’s Eve celebrations, but this year many people are choosing to stay home.

“Just going over to my family’s house, doing a little bit there. Last year I got to go out with my friends and everything, and I cant do that this year for obvious reasons,” said Zach Ulrich.

Another person gathering with a small group says she looks forward to possibly attending larger celebrations next year.

“Just seeing a few friends and were just playing a few games, because obviously its pretty dangerous to go out because of the pandemic and the numbers are rising. But I’m definitely hoping in the new year things can change. Maybe more people get the vaccine,” said Gabby Gett.

Several people say though 2020 has been a difficult year for many, they say they’ve learned some lessons and more about themselves.

” I was always busy with school and doing this and that, but with the pandemic happening it definitely put my life to a halt. I learned how to actually take better care of myself and how to relax, and that’s something that I want to carry on into the future,” said Gett.

Another person says 2020 gave him a greater sense of independence.

“I learned a lot through COVID; how to stay to yourself and actually do things without other people its a great experience. So I’m not going to put it behind me,” said Merrick Unger.

Several people say they believe the vaccine will allow people to gather and celebrate as they did before.