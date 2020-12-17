Many driver license, photo centers and the Riverfront Office Center will have delay opening December 17th due to Winter weather conditions

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today that driver license and photo centers in many Pennsylvania counties and the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will have delayed openings on December 17th due to weather conditions.

PennDOT Driver License and Photo License Centers in the following counties will open by 11:30 AM on December 17: Adams, Allegheny, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, Wyoming, and York.

Customers with scheduled driver skills tests will be contacted to reschedule their appointments.

The Riverfront Office Center in Dauphin County will be open for Vehicle Counter Services by 10:30 AM on December 17.

Customers may obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings and delayed openings due to the storm is available on the website.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.