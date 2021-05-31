Many Erie residents head to the Erie Zoo during Memorial Day

On Memorial Day we honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to insure our freedom, but it’s also a time for family and the unofficial start to the Summer.

Today many people are choosing the Erie Zoo as a gathering for friends and family during the national holiday.

Visitors said that they are excited to have the change to observe Memorial Day with a sense of normalcy.

“It’s so nice now to get to come out to places with your family and just to see other people and just to see things you couldn’t see last year and just to get out to do things,” said Tasha Manners, Enjoying the Day at the Erie Zoo.

In case you didn’t know what to do for Memorial Day, the Erie Zoo will be open until 5 p.m. today.

