Many exhibits available at Tall Ships Marketplace

It’s day two of Tall Ships Erie. A dozen Tall Ships and 50,000 visitors are in town for the weekend, and that’s not all. At the Bayfront Convention Center you’ll find exhibits at the Maritime Marketplace.

Nearly 60 vendors are set up offering goods and services, and some history. Outside the Bayfront Convention Center is the Bluenose II.

The marketplace has everything you could imagine from wine, to jewelry, to art.

Sprinkled around the vendors are several exhibits, all different in nature. One exhibit is a mini museum based on the Bluenose II Tall Ship.

Inside, you can find text about the rich history of the ship from its fishing days, to making it on the Canadian dime and stamp.

Show crew member Jeff MacDonald said bringing the exhibit helps show that the boat is more than just a tall ship.

“It’s really great actually. It pieces together more stuff for people. They get excited when they see it’s the ship, and they didn’t know what it was about, said Jeff MacDonald, Show Crew, Bluenose Two.

Just a few booths down is the State Museum of Pennsylvania, who brought their own replica of a boat, a dugout canoe the museum created in 2006.

To create the dugout canoe it took a team of four people 17 days, using replicated tools to hollow out the vessel.

“This was the first navigation that people in different countries had, were these boats,” said Judy Hawthorn, volunteer, State Museum of Pennsylvania.

Just a booth away, you can find sea lampreys. Since 1958 the Great Lakes Fishery Commission has been trying to decrease the sea lamprey population in the Great Lakes.

“When they built the Welland Canal around Niagara Falls, that is how they got into the Great Lakes. Once they got into the Great Lakes, they started adapting to spawning in intake rivers and streams, then completing their life cycle out in the Great Lakes instead of going back into the ocean,” said John Ewalt, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

These guys will kill on average six out of seven fish they attack by drinking the fishes blood. It seems as if the commissions work has paid off, they have decreased the sea lamprey population by 90%.

The exhibits will be located at the Marketplace until Sunday.