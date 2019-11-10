Many locations offering free meals to Veterans on Veterans Day

Breaking News
Local News
Veteran holding American flag, Veterans Day_3636146081216233-159532

There are many locations offering free meals to veterans. Here’s a list of a few!

  • Presque Isle Downs & Casino- Free All-American Buffet Monday from Noon to 8:00pm
  • Tom Ridge Environmental Center- 2019 Veterans Appreciation Day. A breakfast until 9:30am, then a ceremony from 10am to 11am with a tour of the building set for afterward.
  • Panera Bread- A free You Pick Two for any military personnel with an ID or you could wear your uniform. That starts at 11:00am.
  • O’Charley’s- All veterans and current military can enjoy a free entree.

If there any other locations not listed, head to our JET/FOX/YourErie Facebook Page to add more locations!

