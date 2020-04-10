Many seasonal jobs in question due to COVID-19 pandemic

In addition to school coming to an end for students, kids are also left wondering what will happen to their summer jobs.

Many seasonal jobs in the area are left in question due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

One place that hires many kids for a summer job is UPMC Park. Right now, it’s unknown when the ball park will begin operations for the season. So, they are giving some advice to those counting on that summer income.

“Right now, what we are telling everybody is just to hang tight. We, ourselves, just as a full time staff and Major and Minor League baseball don’t know where this is all going right now, whether we are going to play games, we are hopeful that we do and for part-timers, we’ve said as soon as we figure out something we’ll let you know.” said Greg Gania, Assistant GM/Communications for the Erie SeaWolves.

According to the SeaWolves ,they’re looking to hire a record number of part time employees this summer. It’s unknown if all of those positions will be filled.