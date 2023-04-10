Many people are not happy after getting their taxes done this year.

One local tax expert told WJET that people are getting smaller refunds than they normally get. He said over the last couple of years people were getting tax credit money and stimulus payments.

This year, those perks are gone and people are getting less money. Also, many companies are switching to the new W-4 system that withholds less tax from people’s paychecks.

“The new W-4 system was set up to give us more money in our paychecks throughout the year, and that way when you file your taxes, you basically break even or get a small refund. People weren’t ready for that, and it’s very disappointing to them when they find out they are getting a smaller refund,” said Jason Williams, Liberty Tax Services office manager.

April 18 is the deadline to file for taxes this year.