Many ways to watch the Super Bowl without cable provider or antenna

If you’re having issues with your cable provider or don’t have an antenna, there are still ways that you can watch the Super Bowl.

The FOX Sports GO app will have the Big Game available to stream on Sunday. The app is unlocked so there’s no tie to any TV provider when using it. There are multiple devices that have the app available to install. You can also go to the FOX Sports website and stream from your computer.

“They are also streaming it for the first time in 4K ultra high definition to various services including Apple TV, XBOX, Chromecast, Samsung TV and Fire TV.” said Mike Miller, Digital Media Manager at YourErie.com

