Many were out enjoying the warm weather at Presque Isle today Video

The people of Erie have been enjoying the mild temperatures we are encountering at the end of December.

Many were seen at Presque Isle State Park walking their dogs and spending time with their families. The crowd included both locals and out-of-towners. Some were even fishing and walking alongside the boardwalk.

Millcreek Resident Mike Palmer tells us, "It's great! Santa Claus came and got us a fishing pole so we thought it might be a little while before we got to take it out, but luckily, with this mild weather, we got to take it out today. "

Maryland Resident Owen Bell says he was "kind of upset because I got a sled for Christmas and I wanted to use it 'cause I thought we would get seven feet of snow again."

A nice slice of warmth during a northwestern Pennsylvania winter...