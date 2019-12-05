Map highlights key issues in refugee communities in Erie

Highlighting key issues in the Erie refugee communities was the goal of two Gannon University students’ map project.

The students’ map displays both the crime and poverty rates in Erie refugee neighborhoods. According to the data the students collected, the poverty and crime rate in the neighborhoods are high. The students say they hope this data can be used to figure out ways to improve the crime and poverty rate in refugee neighborhoods.

“Refugee people are just coming here to start a new life and they are working hard for their futures and they are not really not bad people.” said Prakash Shubbe, a student at Gannon University.

Both students who created this map project are refugees from Bhutan.