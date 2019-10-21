Maple Sunday at Hurry Hill Farms & Museum

Dozens gathered in Edinboro for a history lesson to sample a sweet treat.

It was “Maple Sunday” at the Hurry Hill Farms and Museum in Edinboro. Those in attendance could learn the history of maple syrup production and the benefits of maple syrup to Pennsylvania.

Folks were also taking part in maple syrup taste testing as well. The event benefits the Edinboro Historic Society. The owner of Hurry Hill telling us that it won’t be long until the maple syrup season kicks off.

“In the spring, when the sun starts to come up on the horizon again, the trees will warm up and we’ll have warm days and cold nights and we’ll be able to make some maple syrup. ” said Janet Woods, owner.

If you’d like to check out all that the museum has to offer, they will be open on Sundays from two until five well into November.