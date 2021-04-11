Maple Syrup Festival back after pandemic

Syrupy sweetness fills the community as the Maple Syrup Festival has returned to Erie.

Asbury Woods is thrilled to, once again, be delivering nature’s sugar to the community after being forced to cancel last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the festival’s vendors, Laura Dengler, the owner of How Sweet It Is, has been making delicious maple treats for over 40 years.

“Oh, it’s awesome,” Dengler said. “Asbury Woods is such a great place to come with your family.”

During this year’s tour, maple lovers go through five outdoor stations to educate themselves on the different benefits of the tasty resource.

“[We’re] going to show people how to tap them and put buckets in,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director at Asbury Woods. “We do have a little historical perspective and then we take people in our sugar shack so they can see our evaporator.”

After taking the sap from the sugar maple tree, which is native only to this area, Farrar says they “boil, boil, boil” in the evaporator until it turns into syrup.

It takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup. Once the gallon is made, then people can keep it as syrup or turn it into candy, lip balm or anything they can think of.

“I even put cinnamon on my maple butter,” Dengler said. “Once you put that on your toast in the morning, it’s just like eating a cinnamon bun. It’s awesome!”