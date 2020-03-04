Marc Brown visits Robison Elementary School

Read Across America is this week and many schools are celebrating with reading activities and special guests.

Erie native and famed author of the acclaimed Arthur books, Marc Brown, made a visit to the students at Robison Elementary School today.

He entertained them with his facts about his life and how he got started writing children’s books.

Then he read a book and finished the day off by asking the students to help him draw a crazy creature.

“It was really a big deal for us. We have a very literature-rich group of students here. They really love to read. Reading is a passion of theirs, and I’m just excited to see maybe who we inspire to take that love of learning and love of reading to maybe a career someday,” said Jenna Hopkins, Robison Elementary School Principal.

The students were thrilled and even had the chance to get their picture taken with Brown after the presentation.

