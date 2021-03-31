March 31st celebrated as International Transgender Day of Visibility

Wednesday is International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Transgender Day of Visibility was founded in 2009 by transgender activist Rachel Crandall.

It all began as a day of awareness to illustrate the importance of transgender representation worldwide. The day touches on the transgender and gender non-conforming people face risks every day.

Mayor Joe Schember says diversity is what makes the City of Erie stronger.

“We celebrate the contributions, the success, and resilience of transgender people in our community and communicate to them that we highly value them and are glad they call Erie home.” said Mayor Joe Schember.

The day is honored annually on March 31st.