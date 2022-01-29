March for Life Rally sweeps through Perry Square

An anti-abortion march swept through the streets of Downtown Erie on January 29th to remember the Roe vs Wade decision.

People for Life and those in support of anti-abortion gathered in Perry Square this morning for their annual March for Life Rally.

This march is prompted by the Roe vs Wade decision in 1973 that legalized abortions and led to millions of lost children.

Roe vs Wade could potentially be overturned and pro-life supporters share their sentiments on the matter.

“What the case in question is trying to do is limit restrict abortion to earlier in pregnancy and we think that would be a step in the right direction,” said Tim Broderick, Executive Director for People for Life.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Broderick feels people have a duty to support human rights and anyone who would like to march with them for the right to life is welcomed.