Mardi Gras murder mystery fundraiser set to take place this weekend

A Mardi Gras murder mystery fundraiser is set to take place this weekend. Volunteer actors with the Erie Playhouse, community members and some of the members of the Brig Niagara will join together to put on an interactive performance.

This is all in an effort to raise money for the Playhouse and Flagship Niagara League.

“Everybody is always looking for something fun to do for Mardi Gras and since we aren’t in New Orleans, we thought it would be fun to bring a little bit of flare to the area, something that adults can do and go out together and everybody loves a little murder mystery, a little something to solve.”

The event will take place at the Erie Maritime Museum. Beginning at 7:00pm, guests are invited to come and interact with the characters. The games are scheduled to begin at 8.

