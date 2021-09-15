Maria House Project presents 4th annual Vigil of Hope

Those who died from substance abuse were remembered Wednesday night, as the fourth annual Vigil of Hope took place at UPMC Western Behavior Health at Safe Harbor.

The vigil was put on by the Maria House Project, an organization dedicated to helping men struggling with drug and alcohol abuse.

The event brought people together who are experiencing the same type of loss.

“They realize there are many people going through the same pain and the experience they have,” said Joe Tarquinio, executive director of the Maria House Project. “They can help each other because they provide support for each other.”

The vigil was inspired by September being National Recovery Month.

