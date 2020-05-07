Marinas and selected restrooms to reopen at Presque Isle State Park

Presque Isle State Park will also begin the reopening process Friday.

The Park Operations Manager explained that 12 restroom facilities will open along with the marinas. Preparations of cleaning and disinfecting of the bathrooms took place, also with gearing up for boat lifts.

As more people prepare to head to the park, workers want people to still follow social distancing guidelines.

“We encourage people to come out to the parks and recreate. We just ask that everyone remain socially distant, wear a mask when you’re around people for their protection, and obviously, if you see large groups or crowded areas, stay away from it and check out a different area in the park that maybe are less congested or crowded.” said Matt Greene.

Presque Isle is hoping to reopen the park office at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on a limited scale on May 15th.