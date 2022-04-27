The Flagship Niagara League is bringing back a staple in the community to raise money for the organization.

Fontaine Glenn was live at the Erie Maritime Museum with more on the return of this popular event.

The Flagship Niagara League announced the return of the 10th annual Mariners Ball for the first time in three years.

The ball will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Erie Maritime Museum, with both the U.S. Brig Niagara and the Lettie G. Howard open to all in attendance.

Tim NeCastro with Erie Insurance will be receiving this year’s Flagship Niagara League Legacy Award after years of being a community partner with the league.

In previous years, around 500 to 600 people have attended the ball.

JET 24 news director and anchor Sean Lafferty will emcee the maritime gala. Live entertainment will be provided by The Groove. Food will be catered by The Cork 1794. Several open bars will be available throughout the museum and plaza, and a Captain’s Specialty Bar will be aboard the Niagara.

Unlike other fundraisers in the area, Captain William Sabatini says the Mariners Ball gives everyone a chance to enjoy Erie’s Bayfront.

“It feels like a party and we want it to feel like a party, because we want to do something great and fun for everybody, because it’s been so long since we could gather and just enjoy everything we have here on Erie’s Bayfront,” said Captain William Sabatini, Executive Director/Fleet Captain, Flagship Niagara League.

The ball kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and goes until 11 p.m. at the Erie Maritime Museum. After a three year hiatus, the Flagship Niagara League is expecting a sellout.

Tickets and sponsorships are still available by contacting the FNL offices at 833-FNL SAIL (833-365-7245) or online at https://sailfnl.org/marinersball/.

Those unable to attend the event can catch a fireworks show at dusk Saturday evening. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. and will be set off behind the Erie Maritime Museum.