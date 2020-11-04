Marines and State Troopers join forces to shop for Toys for Tots

Marines and State Troopers joined forces on November 4th to head out on a shopping spree.

The two organizations gathered at Ollies Discount Warehouse to shop for the Toys for Tots program.

About $12,000 in toys were purchased at a 15% discount.

Last year approximately 6,000 toys were distributed to 600 families.

“Especially with this year, the pandemic and everything, there are a lot of families that are out of jobs and this year for the holidays it’s going to be difficult on them,” said Trooper Heather Kittle from the Pennsylvania State Police.

They are expecting an increase of about 30% this year because of the pandemic.